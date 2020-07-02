Trump approval falls to 40.6% in 538 group’s average of polls

President Donald Trump’s poll ratings continue to tank.
I recently updated some of his state-by-state polls numbers, versus Joe Biden, which continue to show Joe Biden ahead in a growing number of swing states, including quite a few that didn’t used to be considered swing states.
It seems likely that this has less to do with anything much that Biden is doing or saying, and more to do with a serious hemorrhage of confidence in Trump, reflected in a slow but impressively steady decline in his approval ratings — which, as of this morning, are his worst in more than a year and seemingly getting worse every day, slowly but steadily.
Relying, as I usually do, on the FiveThirtyEight.com average of many approval polls, the negative gap between those who say they approve of Trump’s performance as president and those who say they disapprove is the highest it’s been for a year and a half.
Bear in mind, this is not the same as whether respondents favor Trump or Biden. But it’s not too far off from that, and leads me to believe that most of Biden’s gains in recent months have less to do with a rising confidence in Biden than in a declining confidence in Trump.
As of this morning, based on the 538.com average, Trump’s disapproval number hit 56.0 percent, and the trend line, which you can easily see by clicking here, is slowly but steadily worse and has risen, slowly but steadily, almost every day for two months.
His approval number, as of this morning, was 40.6. That’s a gap of 15.4 percentage points on the downside.
I’m impressed (or should I say horrified) by the loyalty of Trump’s base. But there is a slow, fairly steady, decline. I’ll try not to write about this again unless or until his approval rate falls below 40, where it hasn’t been in a year and a half. But that could be any day now.
Or never. It’s hard to win an election with 40 percent. But the loyalty of that base has been impressive, which requires me to remind you that Trump bragged back in 2016, about the loyalty of his base, that “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible.”
Yes, it’s like incredible. But shrinking.
Comments (2)
Of interest to me this week was new state level reporting. Apparently a Missouri poll came out showing a Biden lead outside the margin of error. Could be an outlier, or a bad pollster; but nonetheless reinforces the notion that Trump’s support is shrinking. He’s playing defense & his strategy, as always, seems to be to double down.
Indeed, it’s incredible. More accurately, as Eric suggested, it’s horrifying. A litany of disastrous trade policies, removal from office prevented after impeachment only by a Republican Senate majority that has abandoned its constitutional role in the government of serving the public interest, equally-disastrous, often insulting, domestic policies regarding a wide variety of topics from climate change to fiscal responsibility, treasonously betraying the national interest by ignoring Russian-paid bounties on the lives of American troops, all the while continuing to insult and demean anyone who’s even faintly critical, or whose skin color doesn’t match his own freckled and pallid complexion. For me, the most depressing aspect among the dozens of depressing aspects of the Trump presidency is the ongoing loyalty of his supporters, who cannot escape history’s judgment as racist bigots, supporting with their campaign dollars a racist traitor in the Oval Office whose narcissism merits several clinical studies in and of itself.