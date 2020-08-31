ABC News/Ipsos post-convention poll shows little change in Trump’s favorability

With apologies in advance for obsessing on the presidential race, I saw last night the first poll to come across my desk since the completion of the Republican convention, and it suggests not much change occurred in the state of the race.

The poll was by Ipsos, for ABC news, and it basically showed that after four nights of prime time efforts, an unethical and unprecedented use of the White House as a partisan prop and a staggering number of lies, half-truths and distortions, the race stands about where it was before.

According to ABC/Ipsos, 31 percent of the country had a favorable view of the president, actually down one point from a poll taken a week earlier.

The same pollsters, who also sampled the week before and in the aftermath of the Democratic convention, had found that Joe Biden’s favorability had risen from 40 percent before the Democratic convention to 45 percent after. That was among all respondents.

Interestingly, while Biden’s favorability among Democrats rose by seven points from a poll taken before the Democratic convention to one taken just after, the Republican convention managed to cause Trump’s favorability rating among Republicans to decline by a point. Of course, given margins for error, that could mean it didn’t change at all. But even that charitable reading could hardly have been the goal.

The full ABC story on the poll, which has a few other numbers on other topics, and a bit more analysis, is viewable here.