Fareed Zakaria on the U.S. choice: Change or decay

I watch Fareed Zakaria’s “GPS” most Sundays. GPS in this context stands for “Global Public Square,” and his closing statement yesterday really underscored the advantage of trying to keep an eye not just on our own dear nation, but on its place in an ever-changing world.

The rest of the show was smart and informative, as usual, but his closing statement, which he calls “My Take,” was so good that I took it down in shorthand (with the help of my DVR so I could go back and catch up, as my shorthand isn’t that fast or reliable) so I could transcribe and offer excerpts. (And I would add, as an aside, that he managed it without mentioning the name of the current incumbent president nor pointing any fingers of blame at anyone in particular).

Said Zakaria:

America is now crippled along one crucial dimension. Its government and politics are an international laughingstock. The country that could land men on the moon and bring them back safely cannot put together a testing and tracing program that would compare with those in Vietnam or New Zealand. Its political system is now so polarized and paralyzed that many fear the November election will ultimately be resolved in court …. What happened? As with any complex historical phenomenon, there is no one answer. But, since Vietnam and Watergate, America has lost faith in Washington. Ronald Reagan celebrated the idea that Washington was responsible for America’s woes. It somehow became the definition of patriotism to love the country and yet hate its government.

(Me, interrupting with this refresher. In 1986, in the middle of his second term, Reagan cracked that “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Back to Zakaria.)