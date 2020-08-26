Harold Meyerson summarizes the Republicans’ two-track convention

I’d like to share a brilliant summary of the somewhat schizophrenic quality of the Republican convention, written by Harold Meyerson of the American Prospect:

The convention is now clearly barreling down two very different tracks. The first is aimed at inflaming Trump’s base and those susceptible to his racist, nativist appeals. For those militia-heads yearning for civil war, Trump’s son Eric sounded the tocsin last night. America, he noted, had “defeated fascism, defeated communism, and in 68 days will defeat the radical left,” which has seized whole quadrants of Joe Biden’s mind. The other track appeals to those who yearn for the kinder, gentler Republican Party of yore — mythic though it may largely be. (Recall that George H.W. Bush, who promised such a party, also deployed the racist Willie Horton ad to defeat Michael Dukakis in 1988.) For those who seek signs of sensitivity from the Trumpified Republicans, the party rolled out its sole sensitivity spokesperson last night: Trump’s wife Melania. If these two strategies coexist only uneasily, well, a campaign whose standard-bearer is down by ten points is in no condition to be hemmed in by consistency. Like Walt Whitman (in this if nothing else), Trump’s Republicans unabashedly contradict themselves. My favorite contradiction of the evening came from Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez’s depiction of life under Joe Biden, who would lead us, she said, down ‘the dark road of chaos and government control.’ The specters of wild riots and authoritarian regimes can each be invoked, but not if they’re bound together.

The full Meyerson piece is here.

Article continues after advertisement

And, for those who don’t always read the comment threads, I wanted to highlight a treasure that Ray Schoch found from 1940 and offered as a comment under my post of this morning. It’s from Henry Wallace, who served as FDR’s vice president during his second term, when he made the comment below. (He had to be dropped for the fourth term, because he was viewed as a lefty, which is how we got Harry Truman.) Said Wallace, in the New York Times, in 1944: