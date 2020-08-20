Obama’s DNC speech: Don’t miss it

I’ll be very brief. If you didn’t see it last night, watch former President Barack Obama’s speech to the Democratic National Convention. It’s below. It’s 20 minutes. I’ll provide a link to a transcript as well, but I hope you don’t read it.

Watch it.

The video is here:

The instant analysis, at least on CNN, was to focus on how rough Obama was on President Donald Trump. They’re right, but Obama didn’t say anything untrue and he has given Trump four years of reasonably respectful relative silence before making clear his view: Donald Trump is a terrible president and a terrible person.

Article continues after advertisement

I assume Obama has known that all along, but he makes it clearer than ever, and – given his over-the-moon rhetorical skills – it is calmly, powerfully over-the-moon, eloquent and true.

The summary: Joe Biden is a good man. He will save democracy in America, just by being a normal president and not an ignorant megalomaniac. Donald Trump is not a good man or a good president, and represents a grave threat to our democracy.

The transcript, at least as prepared for delivery, is here. But I recommend watching it, not reading it.