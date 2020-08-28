The Republican platform is basically just ‘Do what Trump says’

In an interview with New York Times, published Thursday, President Donald Trump was asked about his agenda for a second term, should he win the upcoming election.

He replied:

But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we’d have a very, very solid, we would continue what we’re doing, we’d solidify what we’ve done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done.

The Times noted something you have probably already heard. For the first time in roughly forever, the Republican Party decided not to bother adopting a platform, opting instead for a simple resolution of loyalty to the president. The platform is to let Trump be Trump and follow wherever he leads for four more years.

The full piece (including another great detail, that he has told the staff to always put Rupert Murdoch’s calls through immediately, and never put him on hold) is here.