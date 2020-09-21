Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt tweets against Trumpism

A brief introduction, before I turn the floor over to longtime (but no longer) Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who is now one of the leaders of the “Lincoln Project” — so-named because all its leaders are smart, longtime political strategists and analysts who know how to make powerful political ads, but especially because they all are, or were until recently, Republicans.

Calling themselves the Lincoln Project is a reminder that the most beloved of all U.S. presidents was also the first Republican to hold that office — which also serves as a reminder that Trump often brings up the fact that “Abraham Lincoln was a Republican,” and then congratulates himself for his third-grade mastery of U.S. political history by adding, “A lot of people don’t know that.”

Maybe he’s done a poll and can back up his claim that “a lot of people don’t know” that the Republican Party, which often refers to itself as “the party of Lincoln,” was Lincoln’s party in the party’s early years, when it was the relatively anti-slavery party, and before it became the overwhelmingly white, at-least-somewhat racist, Republican Party of the current moment.

Anyway, among the Republican or until-recently-Republican leaders of the Lincoln Project is Schmidt, who was a top campaign aide to two recent Republican presidential nominees, John McCain and George W. Bush. He is among those who have left the GOP over its Trumpist turn. I covered him in a recent talk at the Westminster Town Hall Forum, where he memorably said, in a response to an audience question: “A third of the country may choose to live in Trumpistan. Good for them. Sixty to 65 percent of us prefer to continue living in America.”

A week later, he left the Republican Party, and now colludes with the Lincoln Project, which has created a series of devastating anti-Trump TV ads, which have, of course, the extra oomph of coming from a group of lifelong Republicans. I hope you’ve seen some of them.

On Saturday night Schmidt took to Twitter to express some of his thoughts and feelings. Personally, I don’t participate in Twitter, but I have some clue about how powerful it has become. So I was grateful to discover, and to pass along to you, a short piece assembled by MaxNewsToday from a series of Schmidt’s recent tweets on the topic of the upcoming election. It begins:

Do Not Be Afraid. Do Not Tremble. Do Not Waiver. Do not doubt either the goodness of our people or the possibilities for our future. Do not let small men with tyranny and malice in their heart, or hypocrites with no core, make you afraid for our future or of your countrymen and women. Do not let the fascists, racists and conspiracy theorists make you afraid of your neighbors or the strangers who could be your friend. We should all be grateful that we have been chosen by this rancid and dangerous hour to stand up and fight. …

In honor of the post-RBG moment, it’s headlined: “Strike Down Trumpism.”

There’s more. Not too much, but, in my humble opinion, worth a click and another couple of minutes of your time. If you wish to respond to it, please come back here and do so.