Trump campaign questionnaire: amusing or insulting?

I’m not saying that Trump supporters are dumb, but apparently it is exceedingly difficult to offend them by insulting their intelligence.

Or, who knows, maybe they are offended by being addressed as though they’re idiots, but put up with the insult of the many other benefits of receiving multiple emails a day begging for money to help their zillionaire hero run for president because, you know, MAGA. But I do wonder whether they mind being addressed at the level of idiots.

If I got the email pasted below, I would reply: Please spend more attention to making America great again and less time (and less of my money) generating insulting questionnaires. If this is how you do “research,” I’m not sure whether you are stupid or you think I am. Either way, it’s troubling and annoying.

Below I’ll reproduce a “poll” that was sent by the Trump campaign to their supporters.

As I’ve mentioned previously, I have a friend who receives these emails, and forwards them to me for my journalistic “research,” or just for a laugh. I have taken a pledge not to write about these emails more than once a month. The last time I did, I emphasized the astonishing volume of them. Like eight a day. If you think that’s an exaggeration, stick with me a little longer.

(I should add that I don’t really know whether others who are begging for money via email, or even whether the Biden campaign does the same thing. But, if so, they should all cut it out. It’s annoying to get hit up by the same outfit eight times a day for money. One a week would be plenty. One a day would be more than plenty for the campaign to get the message that I either am, or am not, inclined to send money today. Eight a day is [fill in your word for it here].

Anyway, my friend has started keeping track, which is how I was able to report a month ago that he had received a staggering 243 emails in July, which is literally an average of 7.8 a day. I had trouble believing it, but I had them all. And I am nonetheless shocked/horrified/amused that the Trump-Pence-Mage-America-Great-Again 2020 Committee managed to up the volume in August to 275, which ups the daily rate to 8.87, which I’m going to go ahead and call NINE A Day.

I’ll stop soon. But to give you an idea of the insult to the intelligence of the receivers, one of the late August emails was in the form of a questionnaire. These were several of the questions, and permissible answers:

Did you watch the 2020 Republican National Convention?

Yes

No

How would you rate the 2020 Republican National Convention?

Historic

Great

Good

Other

How would you rate President Trump’s acceptance speech?

Historic

Great

Good

Other

Did you watch the dark and depressing Democrat Convention?

Yes

No

How would you rate the Democrat Convention?

Terrible

Awful

Bad

Other

How would you rate Sleepy Joe Biden’s acceptance speech?

Terrible

Awful

Bad

Other

How would you rate Phony Kamala’s speech?

Terrible

Awful

Bad

Other

Who gave a better speech, President Trump or Sleepy Joe Biden?

President Trump

Sleepy Joe Biden

Do you agree that the Fake News will lie about how EPIC President Trump’s speech was?

Yes

No



Do you believe the Democrats would criticize the President’s speech no matter what he said because they HATE him?

Yes

No

Do you believe President Trump delivered the most patriotic Convention speech in history?

Yes

No

Do you believe President Trump will continue to do whatever it takes to Keep America Safe?

Yes

No

Do you agree with President Trump that we must restore LAW AND ORDER in liberal-run cities where angry MOBS are running rampant?

Yes

No



Do you agree that the rioting and looting in Chicago, Portland, and other Democrat-run cities would become normalized under Sleepy Joe and Phony Kamala?

Yes

No

Do you believe Democrats should work with President Trump to put America First rather than obstruct his agenda at every turn?

Yes

No

Which do you identify as?

American

Socialist

Who will you vote for in November?

President Trump and Vice President Pence

Sleepy Joe Biden and Phony Kamala Harris

The full questionnaire is here.