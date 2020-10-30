The Economist endorses Joe Biden

The Economist is a longstanding U.K.-based weekly with a general right-leaning tilt in its editorial policy historically. I think of it as “conservative” in the American sense, pro-business and right-leaning, but crackerjack smart. It’s been around since 1843 and has historically endorsed both Republicans and Democrats. I think of it as just a very smart, sophisticated magazine.

The current issue issued its endorsement in the U.S. presidential race, of Joe Biden.

The headline and subhead of the editorial capture their argument, which is similar to my own thinking, mildly and unenthusiastically pro-Biden because it is firmly and enthusiastically anti-Trump.

Article continues after advertisement

The headline/subhead:

Why it has to be Biden Donald Trump has desecrated the values that make America a beacon to the world.

I’ll give you the first three paragraphs, and then link to the full thing. Wrote the editors of the Economist:

THE COUNTRY that elected Donald Trump in 2016 was unhappy and divided. The country he is asking to re-elect him is more unhappy and more divided. After almost four years of his leadership, politics is even angrier than it was and partisanship even less constrained. Daily life is consumed by a pandemic that has registered almost 230,000 deaths amid bickering, buck-passing and lies. Much of that is Mr. Trump’s doing, and his victory on November 3rd would endorse it all. Joe Biden is not a miracle cure for what ails America. But he is a good man who would restore steadiness and civility to the White House. He is equipped to begin the long, difficult task of putting a fractured country back together again. That is why, if we had a vote, it would go to Joe. King Donald Mr. Trump has fallen short less in his role as the head of America’s government than as the head of state. He and his administration can claim their share of political wins and losses, just like administrations before them. But as the guardian of America’s values, the conscience of the nation and America’s voice in the world, he has dismally failed to measure up to the task.

The full piece is here.