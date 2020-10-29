White House lists ‘ending the COVID-19 pandemic’ among first-term accomplishments

Congratulations to the American people and especially the Trump administration for its historic accomplishment of ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

In case this catches you by surprise, I refer you to a document from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

According to a WHOSTP document titled “Trump Administration Releases Science and Technology Accomplishments from First Term,” one of Donald Trump’s accomplishments was:

“ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC” (capitalization in the original).

Article continues after advertisement

In fact, this is the first item on the list of five highlighted first-term accomplishments.

Another one on the list is (again, a verbatim quote from the document): “UNDERSTANDING OUR PLANET.”

You may be skeptical, as I am, that the COVID pandemic has ended. In fact, there are those who say new cases are rising rapidly at what some might call an alarming rate. But that cannot be, because a White House document includes “ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC” as an accomplishment. In fact, the No. 1 highlight was “ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.”

The document is viewable here.