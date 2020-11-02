How the U.S. voting system looks to the democratic world

The New York Times talked to people in many democracies around the world, and explained some of the, shall we say, “quirks” of the U.S. voting system that to anyone from a democracy that doesn’t legalize voter suppression looks like, you know, voter suppression.

It’s hilarious. It’s outrageous. It’s also quite impressive how easy some of these countries have made it to vote, without waiting in lines during a pandemic, or even just a busy day.

It’s a scandal that, I guess, we’re so used to that we need to see how it looks to those unaccustomed to legalized voter suppression to be reminded that it really, really doesn’t have to be like this.

It’s only seven minutes long.

It’s here.