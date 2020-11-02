Stephen King on the crossroads we face

I don’t believe I’ve ever read a Stephen King novel, although I’ve seen some of the films made from them, and there’s something about the Maine-ness of him that makes him seen an authentic American voice. I certainly had no idea of his politics until I read his Washington Post op-ed over the weekend.

Well-written, of course. Smart, as you would expect. And, like me, staunchly anti-Trump for many of the same reasons (and much more anti-Trump than it is pro-Biden.)

I’ll just pass along a couple of paragraphs from the bottom, but I hope you’ll read the full thing, which struck me as wisdom from a guy who doesn’t obsess on politics as much as I do. I especially liked when he referred to Trump as “a rainmaker who takes credit for rain even as the drought continues.”

The excerpt: