Stephen King on the crossroads we face

I don’t believe I’ve ever read a Stephen King novel, although I’ve seen some of the films made from them, and there’s something about the Maine-ness of him that makes him seen an authentic American voice. I certainly had no idea of his politics until I read his Washington Post op-ed over the weekend.
Well-written, of course. Smart, as you would expect. And, like me, staunchly anti-Trump for many of the same reasons (and much more anti-Trump than it is pro-Biden.)
I’ll just pass along a couple of paragraphs from the bottom, but I hope you’ll read the full thing, which struck me as wisdom from a guy who doesn’t obsess on politics as much as I do. I especially liked when he referred to Trump as “a rainmaker who takes credit for rain even as the drought continues.”
The excerpt:
Trump has succeeded in making a direct connection with the American id. He has crystallized formerly vaporous conspiracy theories such as QAnon and the supposed deep state. He has given voice to prejudices that our logical thinking — our better nature, if you like — tells us are damaging and addictive.
We understand what the scientists are saying about protecting ourselves from covid-19 and flattening the curve, but those things are plodding and prosaic. The online rumors (vaccines cause brain damage, global warming is a hoax, Democrats molest children and then eat them) are much more attractive. The id is hateful; it’s also fearful. Trump, a rainmaker who takes credit for rain even as the drought continues, has based both of his presidential campaigns on a series of dark myths. He really isn’t like the others.
As Americans prepare to go to the polls, they are facing a crossroads moment like no other in the nation’s history. One fork leads to Trump and a validation of the id and all the dark beliefs it harbors. The other fork leads to Biden. A vote for Biden isn’t a vote for the superego — Biden is not blameless — but it’s at least a vote for the ego: the part of us that is rational and willing to take responsibility (however reluctantly) for individual actions and societal ills.
The full piece, via the op-ed page of the Washington Post is here.