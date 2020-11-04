While we wait for vote counting, a tragicomic quote from Trump

I don’t claim to have any more insights than everyone following the agonizing process of counting the votes. Many states are very close, and it’s basically pointless to pay too much attention to who is ahead or behind in a given state, unless or until they have finished the counting or determined that the remaining uncounted votes are fewer than the size of the lead held by the current leader.

But I will pass along an actual quote from Donald Trump, a quote that either suggests that all votes for Joe Biden are invalid, or perhaps that the system requires properly-run states to stop counting votes at any point where Trump is ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

Here’s the full, tragicomic quote, from the current incumbent. I don’t think you need me to point out the various bizarre bits of logic, although it would not be too deranged an interpretation of what Trump said, that in a properly run election all counting would stop as soon as he is ahead. Here’s the quote from the POTUS, as reported in this New York Post piece: