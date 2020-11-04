While we wait for vote counting, a tragicomic quote from Trump

I don’t claim to have any more insights than everyone following the agonizing process of counting the votes. Many states are very close, and it’s basically pointless to pay too much attention to who is ahead or behind in a given state, unless or until they have finished the counting or determined that the remaining uncounted votes are fewer than the size of the lead held by the current leader.
But I will pass along an actual quote from Donald Trump, a quote that either suggests that all votes for Joe Biden are invalid, or perhaps that the system requires properly-run states to stop counting votes at any point where Trump is ahead.
Here’s the full, tragicomic quote, from the current incumbent. I don’t think you need me to point out the various bizarre bits of logic, although it would not be too deranged an interpretation of what Trump said, that in a properly run election all counting would stop as soon as he is ahead. Here’s the quote from the POTUS, as reported in this New York Post piece:
“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight. And a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it,” Trump said, without evidence, in a speech from the White House East Room that began at 2:21 a.m.
“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity,” Trump said.
“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list, OK?”
“We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have.”
The president said, “We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything, and all of a sudden that was just called off.”