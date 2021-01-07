Remaining on alert till Trump leaves the White House

I have long since committed not to unclench completely until Joe Biden has been sworn in and Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time so that his stench can be fumigated.

But Trump’s latest statement that he will cooperate with, or at least participate in, an “orderly transition” to the new administration on Inauguration Day was nonetheless welcome.

I take this as a very good sign, but I’ll remain on alert until he has left the building and handed over the keys and nuclear codes.

Trump’s latest dalliance with coup fomentation cost one woman her life yesterday. He told the thugs who stormed the U.S. Capitol that he “loved” them for what they had done, which managed to even separate a few more Republicans from their dedication to supporting his lies and thuggery.

The Capitol building was desecrated Wednesday by mob rule, taking more damage than it has since British troops burned it down during the War of 1812. (Terrorists intended to crash a plane into it on 9/11/2001, but failed.)

We honest taxpayers will pay to repair the not insignificant damage from yesterday, although I think it would be a nice gesture if Trump chipped in enough to express remorse. Don’t hold your breath.

I still won’t relax until the transition has occurred, and Joe Biden has sworn to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of [his] Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

And, by the way, I really don’t give a hoot whether Trump participates in the Biden Inauguration ceremonies. It’s a little late for him to nominate himself for a good sportsmanship award, although for all we know he will brag that he put on the most orderly transition since George Washington passed the presidency on to John Adams. If not that, he will find something else to brag about. Trump, if he is not lying or bragging or both, is not breathing.

It does appear that a certain number of Trump’s most faithful retainers and enablers have crossed the Rubicon. But Lindsay Graham and others should know that their previous disgraceful lies and others statements are part of, as the high principal used to say, their “permanent record.” Good luck getting into a good college wearing that stain.