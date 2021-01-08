Resigning now won’t save DeVos’ and Chao’s reputations

I don’t know what it might take for some of those who have loyally enabled Donald Trump for years to get their credibility or integrity or reputations back. But it will take more than resigning their Cabinet posts to protest Trump’s disgraceful performance in cheering on the storming and ransacking of the Capitol building by protesters who wanted to prevent the formal counting of the electoral vote that formalized his defeat, by a lot, in the election.

Nonetheless, two long-loyal members of Trump’s Cabinet, who have never previously uttered a single criticism nor area of disagreement with anything Trump has said or done, resigned yesterday, two weeks before they would have left office anyway.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (who happens to also be the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) protested Trump’s cheerleading of the vandals with a tweet that said: “We love you. You’re very special. Go home,” by resigning their Cabinet positions two weeks before they would have had to leave anyway.

Responding to the highly principled protest resignations, Bakari Sellers, a former Democratic state legislator in South Carolina and now a CNN commentator, quipped: “At this point you’re not resigning, you’re just taking the rest of your vacation days.”