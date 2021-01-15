Trump’s approval rating drops sharply

Donald Trump’s approval rating picture is his worst ever, by several measures.

As regular readers of this space know, I’ve obsessed on his approval ratings for a long time, but haven’t written about them in a long while because it was just so boring, in the sense that they never changed much.

Now they are moving. Down, and sharply.

According to the average of many approval ratings maintained by the political numbers geeks at FiveThirtyEight.com, led by the legendary political number cruncher Nate Silver, Trump’s approval numbers Friday morning were:

39.1 percent approval

57 percent disapproval

Article continues after advertisement

That works out to a negative gap, what the politicos call an approval rating that’s “under water” by 17.9 percent points. That’s Trump’s lowest approval number in three years, and his highest disapproval number since late 2017. If you hadn’t noticed, it is now 2021.

If you click the link to the chart of these numbers below, you’ll see that drop has not been gradual. Au contraire, he has been bleeding approvers since Election Day and the pace of the hemorrhage has only accelerated since he encouraged a group of thugs to storm the Capitol and violently attempt to prevent the counting of the electoral vote that signals the end of his presidency.

If you look at it the way I do, it’s still pretty amazing that his approval number is this high, 39.1 percent, since in my view he has been the worst or one of the worst presidents ever. But, having finally, reluctantly accepted that, as Trump once bragged, he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” that gag ran outta gas. He is finally bleeding support, far less than he deserves, but far more sharply than ever before.

The graph that illustrates this is visible on FiveThirtyEight.com accessible here.