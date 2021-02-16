A Jamie Raskin gem from 2006

A little nothing, and you may have heard it before (I had not), but in reading through some of the Rep. Jamie Raskin profiles published in recent days, I stumbled on this gem in a brief New Yorker profile of Raskin by the excellent Bill McKibben:

Before this week, [Raskin’s] most famous public remark came in 2006, when, during a debate about gay rights, he reminded a Republican state senator that “when you took your oath of office, you placed your hand on the Bible and swore to uphold the Constitution. You did not place your hand on the Constitution and swear to uphold the Bible.”