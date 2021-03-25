Michele Bachmann emcees event espousing Trumpist line

Maybe you already knew this (I did not) but Michele Bachmann, the former Minnesota congresswomen from central Minnesota’s Sixth District, is back in the news (presumably since Election Night, but still this week), declaring that (no big surprise here) Joe Biden and the Democrats stole the 2020 election.

She has apparently been on the Biden-stole-the-election train since Election Night, without my noticing it, but as recently as this week Bachmann made a tiny bit of news by emceeing a seven-hour livestream event at Regent University (formerly known as Christian Broadcasting Network University in Virginia Beach University, founded by the Rev. Pat Robertson, where Bachmann was named dean of the School of Government in 2020) to rally the troops who still contend that the Trump won reelection fair and square.

Everything I know about this comes from this this coverage in The Bulwark, so click that link for more details, but don’t miss the video uploaded by Right Wing Watch from a few days after the election included in the Bulwark coverage in which, with her eyes shut prayerfully, she begs The Lord to take His “iron rod” and “smash the clay jar of delusion [that] Joe Biden is our president … in Jesus’ name.”

If you are new to Minnesota, you may not be familiar with Bachmann, 64, who served in the Minnesota Legislature and then in Congress for four terms (2007-2015) from central Minnesota’s Sixth District.

Article continues after advertisement

She also ran briefly for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination. (If you’re up for it, see my coverage of one of her appearances from that campaign here, in which in which she likened herself to the biblical figure Jonathan). Bachmann served the Trump campaign in 2016 as a member of the Trump Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.

I’m not sure if she served on any committees for Trump in 2020 but I have seen videos she posted of herself begging God to arrange for Trump to win a second term and she said on the Olive Tree Ministries radio show, “Understanding the Times,” that Trump “is highly biblical, and I would say to your listeners, we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime.”