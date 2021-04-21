Thomas Edsall explores ‘Why Trump is still their guy’

Regular readers of this space know of my admiration for the weekly New York Times column of Thomas Edsall, whose methodology often relies on emailing his way-smarter-than-average questions to scholars and other experts and quoting them at length.

His latest column is headlined “Why Trump is still their guy,” with the subhead: “You don’t hear his name as much. But as far as the G.O.P. is concerned, the former president rules.” It was based on two premises, both of which ring true to me, namely that:

as long as Trump is in the picture, no anti-Trumper has any chance of being nominated by the Republican Party for president, and neither Trump nor a Trump impersonator has much chance of winning the presidency.



Article continues after advertisement

Edsall’s takeaway includes this passage: