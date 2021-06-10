Trust, confidence in the U.S. has soared during Biden term

Based on polls taken in 16 countries, the Pew Research Center reports that international trust and confidence in the United States has soared since Joe Biden took over the presidency from Donald Trump.

In 12 of those countries for which Pew had poll numbers from both the last year of Trump to the first months of Biden, the average portion of those publics who said they had confidence in the United States to “do the right thing regarding world affairs,” which had reached an all-time low of 17 percent at the end of the Trump presidency, had rocketed to 75 percent in polls taken since the transition to Biden.

Likewise, but a tad less dramatic, from those same 12 countries, the portion who said they had a “favorable” view of the United States rose from 34 to 62 percent.

Although the polls vary a bit from country to country, they are almost all consistent as the general direction of confidence in the U.S., and are perhaps noteworthy today as Biden makes his first foreign trip as president.

The full Pew report, showing the change in numbers in Europe and elsewhere around the world where Pew has comparative Trump-to-Biden surveys, is viewable here.