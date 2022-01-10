Agreeing with Trump on one thing: the truth is coming out

Trump’s email missives now run under a red, white and blue logo shouting “Save America,” and signed not by former president but “President Donald J. Trump.”

The most recent one, forwarded to me by a friend who is on the campaign’s mailing list, is labeled as a “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America.” It contains his reaction the events of yesterday, including President Joe Biden’s most direct criticism yet of Trump efforts to steal the 2020 election via a riot designed to prevent the certification of Biden’s solid-if-not-quite-a-landslide victory.

Trump’s email begins:

“What we witnessed yesterday was the last gasps of a corrupt and discredited left-wing political and media establishment that has, for decades, driven our country into the ground—shipping away our jobs, surrendering our strength, sacrificing our sovereignty, attacking our history and values, and trying to turn America into a country that our people can barely recognize.

“These radical leftists in Washington care NOTHING for American Democracy. All they care about is control over you, and wealth and riches for themselves. But they are failing. No one believes them anymore. And the day is quickly coming when they will be overwhelmingly voted out of power.

“Joe Biden’s voice is now the voice of desperation and despair. His handlers gave him that speech to read yesterday because they know the unprecedented failures of his presidency and the left-wing extremism of the Pelosi-Schumer Congress have destroyed the Democrat Party.

“Part of their panic is motivated by the realization that, just like the Russia Collusion Hoax, they cannot sustain the preposterous fabrications about January 6 much longer. The truth is coming out.”

I agree with the former president that a lot of truth has been and is still coming out. My interpretations of those truths differs from the disgraced former president, loser of the popular vote by more than two million votes in each of the last two elections, and the electoral vote in 2020 by 306 to 232.

Trump didn’t acknowledge any of those numbers in his message, nor did he say anything about his role in encouraging the mob action that designed to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory, which he described as “a [Speaker of the House Nancy] Pelosi-led security failure at the Capitol.”

He referred to various alleged failings of the Biden presidency and describes him as “a cynical politician who ran for office promising unity who is now doing the most divisive thing possible—slandering his political opponents as domestic terrorists, just like insecure dictators do in communist countries.”

He expressed confidence that “the American People also see that January 6 has become the Democrats’ excuse and pretext for the most chilling assault on the civil liberties of American citizens in generations. It is being used to justify outrageous attacks on free speech, widespread censorship, de-platforming, calls for increased domestic surveillance, appalling abuse of political prisoners, labeling opponents of COVID lockdowns and mandates as national security threats, and even ordering the FBI to target parents who object to the radical indoctrination of their children in school…”

He urged his followers to “Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American Democracy—I am the one trying to SAVE American Democracy.”

The email came under the letterhead of his renamed organization, “Save America.” It ends:

“Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats have failed on every front. But do not lose hope. America WILL be Great Again.”

I don’t feel like there’s any reason for me comment on any of that.