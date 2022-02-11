The amount of attention given to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest gaffe is puree nonsense

Get a grip on your schadenfreude (a German word referring to pleasure derived from someone else’s misfortune) over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s goofy blunder, namely mixing up the infamous Nazi secret police with a Spanish cold, usually tomato-based soup.

Why? Because Greene, who often says things that sound dumb, at least acknowledged, corrected and poked fun at herself over her latest choice foot-in-mouth blooper.

If that’s all gibberish to you, here’s the background of a very small, somewhat amusing gaffe-tale.

Greene, who says things that sound dumb, at least to me, almost every time I see her on the tube, made a particularly humorous gaffe this week in an interview on the pro-Trump news channel One America News (OAN).

Referring to what she apparently considers the unfair treatment of the Trump-incited violent protests (or attempted coup) of January 6, Greene mixed up the Gestapo (Hitler’s secret police) with gazpacho (a cold, usually tomato-based Spanish soup).

What Greene said was:

Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to our citizens.

Get it? She said “gazpacho” when she meant “Gestapo.”

If we were to ignore her point and were at all worried about being fair to Ms. Greene, we would recognize “gazpacho” as a mere slip of the tongue, if an amusing one. And I was raised to believe that it’s not okay to lightly compare anyone to Nazis or Hitler.

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany’s secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

But the gaffe has led to copious coverage, which seems to reflect a dim view of Rep. Greene’s intelligence. The Daily Beast, for example, headlined its coverage with a reference to Greene’s “soup-for-brains moment.”

Based on every time I’ve ever seen her speak, I share the dim view of Greene’s intelligence. And confusing “Gestapo” with “gazpacho” is not particularly smart. But, giving credit where it’s due, Greene at least owned up to her gaffe and, as I mentioned, made fun of herself over it with a statement that read:

No soup for those who illegally spy on members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.

I don’t know why I’ve wasted a post on this. Her acknowledgement of her error wasn’t all that amusing nor humble. And I have no desire to defend her. But I grant her half a point for making fun of herself while acknowledging her garble. As far as I know, it’s a first for her to acknowledge the stupidity of anything she said. Is this progress?