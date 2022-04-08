My favorite historian/blogger, Heather Cox Richardson, used the occasion of the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman ever to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, to remind us of a previous glorious occasion in the tale of American’s long march down the path toward equal rights for all, irrespective of race.

It was the passage, in January of 1865, with the Civil War still going but the end coming into view, of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery.

As Richardson wrote, bringing up (as she often does) history that was relevant to today’s developments:

Representative George W. Julian (R-IN) later remembered what it had been like to participate in that momentous day in 1865: “It seemed to me I had been born into a new life, and that the world was overflowing with beauty and joy, while I was inexpressibly thankful for the privilege of recording my name on so glorious a page of the nation’s history.”

The full (not-very-long) Richardson post is accessible via this link.

Article continues after advertisement