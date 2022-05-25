Do yourself a favor and watch Yamiche Alcindor and Michele Norris discuss race, policing and George Floyd

If you can spare 70 minutes, please watch yesterday’s Westminster Town Hall Forum program, “The Arc Toward Justice” featuring two journalists whose work I have admired for many years: Yamiche Alcindor and Michele Norris.

If you consume quality journalism, you know those names. Alcindor, long of the PBS Newshour, the best news program on TV, is now the moderator of “Washington Week” on PBS and an NBC Washington correspondent. Norris (a Minneapolis native), currently writes a Washington Post column and was a long-time host of the NPR program “All Things Considered.”

I wasn’t able to attend but watched it online last night and you can too (link below). It was not so much about the police killing of George Floyd (although that was mentioned often) as the underlying issues of race and policing, and the state of race relations in America.

The notes I took during it were fairly useless so I won’t try to summarize the conversation (technically, Norris was the moderator and Alcindor was the guest). It was just two very smart, substantive Washington reporters talking a fair bit about the George Floyd case but much more about race matters as they have experienced them in their own lives and work.

They didn’t break any news. And it was about more than the Floyd case, but quite a bit about journalism in general, and especially journalism about race from the viewpoint of two very smart, experienced women of color.

But don’t waste any more time reading me. Instead, spend as much as you can listening to the discussion, which you can access right here.

