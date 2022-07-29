Klobuchar and Walz for president? New Washington Post list has them as possible candidates

The Washington Post op-ed page compiled (and published on Friday morning) a list of possible candidates for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination and two Minnesotans made the list: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Tim Walz.

Klobuchar, of course, ran in 2020, although didn’t come particularly close to the nomination. The Post listed her as fifth most likely to run if Biden doesn’t. Two Post columnists each wrote a paragraph about why she’s on the list, to wit:

By E.J. Dionne: “Since Biden’s election, Klobuchar has been highly visible on key issues. She seems to know that she needs to improve her standing with the party’s progressive wing, which could be the major barrier to her nomination. Midwestern is good, and she could provide the right mix of continuity and change from Biden.”

By Jennifer Rubin: “Klobuchar checks a lot of boxes. She ran and debated on the national stage in 2020. She represents the heartland, which Democrats sorely need to win presidential elections. And she is exceptionally qualified. She’s been in the thick of issues such as voting rights and antitrust and social media company regulation.”

I must admit, although I’m pretty high on Walz as my governor, I’ve never heard him mentioned before for president, but maybe I missed it. He was included, after nine likelier contenders each got their own paragraph, in a collective mention in a collective 10th ranking with Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (who is currently running for Senate in Ohio).

Post columnist James Hohmann wrote up Walz with this paragraph:

“He signed criminal justice reform after George Floyd’s murder and is turning Minnesota into a sanctuary for women from neighboring states who cannot get abortions. He’d be a long shot, but the nominee could very well be someone most Democrats haven’t heard of yet.”

