New poll shows public disapproval of U.S. Supreme Court at 30-year high

By a fairly humongous margin, public disapproval of the U.S. Supreme Court has risen to the highest point in the 30 years Hart Research has been polling on that question.

The change seems to have been driven by substantially by the Dobbs ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion which had been in place since 1973.

As recently as January of 2021, the percentage of respondents who said they had a negative view of the court was just 19%. That rocketed up to 42% when the question was asked again this month.

The percentage who described their view of the court as positive fell from 44% to 35% and the portion whose view was “neutral” also fell, from 35% to 22%. In short, all of the movement was toward the negative view.

This Meet the Press/First Read story headlined “Public’s opinion of Supreme Court plummets after abortion decision” has a few more details.

Supreme Court justices, of course, don’t have to worry about reelection since they serve lifetime terms.