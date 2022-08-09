On the 48th anniversary of Nixon’s resignation, the presidency and the law

Monday was the 48th anniversary of the day in 1974 when Richard Nixon resigned as president. I might have missed it, except that I read religiously “Letters from an American,” an almost daily reflection on history and current events by Boston University historian (and podcaster) Heather Cox Richardson.

As we struggle to deal with the misdeeds of a more recent ex-President, Richardson noted that, in announcing his resignation, Nixon “did not admit wrongdoing in the Watergate scandal, although the House Judiciary Committee had voted to impeach him, the full House was sure to follow, and Republican senators warned him the Senate would vote to convict.

“He never did admit wrongdoing, and he was never held accountable,” Richardson also noted. “Instead, the next president, Gerald R. Ford, pardoned him. And here we are, 48 years later, with a president and his followers outraged that he, like everyone else, must abide by the law.”

Most of her latest installment of “Letters” is more about Trump than Nixon. If you’d like to read the whole thing, it’s accessible via this link. If you like it and want to get it regularly (for free) in your inbox, there’s a link at the top of the page.