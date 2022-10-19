It’s a little hard (for me, at least) to believe this is true, but the folks at the Center for Election Innovation and Research have surveyed every state and concluded that those who are trying to make it harder to vote early, by mail, or absentee have pretty much failed so far.

David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research summarized the findings of their survey, thus:

“Despite some unnecessary laws passed in response to lies that the 2020 election was somehow stolen, most voters in 2022 will find that the process is similar to 2020 and 2021, and relatively convenient. While there are significant concerns that some states have weakened the guardrails of democracy, particularly around the post-election counting and certification process, almost every voter who chooses to vote by mail or early, will find similar options to what they’ve experienced in the past… “The election held in 2020 was the most secure this nation has ever had. Voter lists were more accurate, there were more verifiable paper ballots, more states audited and recounted those ballots, and there was more scrutiny of the process by the courts, than ever before. The good news is that the vast majority of U.S. voters will be able to vote early-in-person or by mail if they have chosen that method in the past.”

According to me, this good news.

But, back to according to the center’s survey: There are just four states that don’t allow early in-person voting and require an “excuse” to vote by mail. Those are: Alabama, Mississippi, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

Article continues after advertisement

There are 11 other states that make no-excuse early voting available to all but require an “excuse” for those seeking to vote by mail.

Still, that leaves 35 of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, that make early voting and voting by mail available to all.

This link will get you a color-coded map of which states allow which forms.

Or this link will get you the full report.