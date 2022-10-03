Rolling Stone’s profile of Jan. 6 officer Michael Fanone is colorful

If you click this link you will see a photo of a man you might remember from the horrors of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. You might recognize him, if you paid much attention to those horrors.

Michael Fanone was one of the hero cops who risked his life to protect the building and the members of Congress who were trying to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election that liberated our poor dear nation, at least temporarily, from the horror of the Donald Trump presidency.

The cover picture will prepare you well for the story, which is a thing of vulgar beauty. In the interview, Fanone drops 70-some f-bombs, which, one gathers, is just the way he rolls. He has retired from the D.C. Police Department. And he cheerfully takes Rolling Stone’s Alex Morris through the events of the day that made him famous, and what’s happened to his life since.

He’s left the police force, signed a book deal, and has a contract with CNN as some kind of commentator that pays him almost as much as he made as a cop that requires little effort. It leaves him plenty of time for his useless, lazy coonhound named Buddy and drinking beer.

You’ll recognize him, if you paid any attention to the events of Jan. 6. But to make his worthwhile acquaintance more fully, click that link at the top and, if you’re not much of a stuffed shirt, you might almost feel a bit better about the great experiment we call America. At least it had that effect on your humble and obedient ink-stained wretch, so much so that I’ll provide another shot at that link right here.