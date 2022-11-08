Remembering the Republicans not on Election Day ballots

Soon-to-be-be-former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, was one of two Republican House members who sacrificed his political future in order to fulfill his oath to “support and defend the Constitution” by serving on the special U.S. House committee to investigate the attempted Trumpian coup of Jan. 6, 2021.

The other one, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, jeopardized her otherwise safe seat by the role she played and was defeated in a primary by a Trumpier Republican.

Kinzinger, after making clear that he would seek the truth about former President Donald Trump’s role in the attempted overthrow of the transfer of power, knew he could not win another term, and didn’t seek one.

In a recent interview with Mediaite, he was asked why he was one of the few Republicans “who had the gut” to condemn the recent assault on Paul Pelosi and why he and Cheney showed the level of courage they did in denouncing Donld Trump’s encouraging of a violent overthrow of the U.S. House.

Article continues after advertisement

He replied:

“Liz and I are not courageous. There’s no strength in this. We’re just surrounded by cowards, and so in complete contrast to cowardism, it looks like courage, when it’s just your bare duty.”

You can watch that portion of his Mediaite interview, via MSNBC here.