A note to MinnPost readers from Eric Black

Dear Readers of MinnPost (and especially of Eric Black Ink),

Just a note to let you know why my Eric Black Ink column has gone silent. The short and obvious answer is that I’ve retired.

After a scribbling career that dates from 1973, including five years in Arkansas, then 30 years at the Strib followed by 15 years of the Eric Black Ink column for MinnPost, I seem to have run out of things to say and/or the cognitive capacity to say them clearly enough and often enough to keep Black Ink supplied with copy.

MinnPost has generously given me all the time I needed to finally make the decision to relinquish pen and pixel and, even when I did, they offered to leave open the possibility of contributing occasionally, but I know it won’t be anywhere near as often as in the past.

My 15 years of MinnPosting have been a wonderful capstone to a very gratifying career in the writing racket, which, of course, you readers and MinnPost supporters all made possible.

For that, many thanks.

For me, it’s been a blast and a half.

So, as the old saying goes, “See you in the funny papers.”

Yours Truly, getting out while I can still walk, your humble and obedient servant,

Eric Black

Editor’s note: If you’d like to send Eric a note of appreciation, you can do so here. And you can read a note of appreciation from MinnPost co-founder Joel Kramer here.