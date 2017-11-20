2017 Minneapolis-St. Paul City Election Recap
11/20/2017 5:30pm - 7:00pm
Want to make sense of the city elections results in Minneapolis and St. Paul — and get a sneak peak on 2018? Us too. Which is why our next MinnPost Social, at Elsie's on Nov. 20, will feature MinnPost local government reporter Peter Callaghan breaking down all the results from the Nov. 7 voting. As a bonus, Callaghan will be joined by state government reporter Briana Bierschbach, who will offer a look forward to the 2018 election and the wide-open governor's race.
This lively question and answer session is part of our 2017-18 MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Pre-sale to MinnPost members begins Nov. 2. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on Nov. 6. Admission is free for MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a guest. General tickets to the public are $10.
Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent Nov. 2 and enter it below. Not a member yet? To get your free tickets, become a MinnPost Silver member and contact Development Director Tanner Curl at tcurl@minnpost.com or 612-
