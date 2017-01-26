MinnPost Social: 2017 Legislative Session
On Jan. 26, join MinnPost executive editor Andy Putz and state politics reporter Briana Bierschbach at Elsie's in Northeast Minneapolis from 5:30-7 p.m. to get their take on the 2017 legislative session, which began earlier this month.
This lively question and answer session is part of our 2016-17 MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Pre-sale to MinnPost members begins Wednesday, Jan. 11. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on Friday, Jan. 13. Admission is free for MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a guest. General tickets to the public are $10.
Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent Jan. 11 and enter it below. Not a member yet? To get your free tickets, become a MinnPost member and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at members@minnpost.com or 612-455-6954.
Events Archive
- January, 2017 (1)
- November, 2016 (2)
- October, 2016 (2)
- September, 2016 (1)
- August, 2016 (2)
- May, 2016 (1)
- April, 2016 (1)
- March, 2016 (1)
- February, 2016 (1)
- December, 2015 (1)
- November, 2015 (2)
- October, 2015 (1)
Most Commented