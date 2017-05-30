MinnPost Social: 2017 Legislative Wrap-Up
From tax cuts to mass transit, the 2017 session of the state Legislature has been marked by big issues. To understand what happened and what it will mean for Minnesota, join MinnPost writers Briana Bierschbach and Peter Callaghan at the Happy Gnome on Tuesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. You'll not only get a thrilling recap of the session, but the chance to ask about all the things you've always wanted to know (about the Legislature, that is).
This lively question and answer session is part of our 2016-17 MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Pre-sale to MinnPost members begins May 16. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on May 18. Admission is free for MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a guest. General tickets to the public are $10.
Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent May 16 and enter it below. Not a member yet? To get your free tickets, become a MinnPost Silver member and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or 6
