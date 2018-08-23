MinnPost Social: 2018 Election Preview
With four competitive congressional races, two U.S. Senate contests and a governor's race all on the ballot, all eyes will be on Minnesota this fall. To better understand how all those (and more) contests are taking shape, you're invited to join MinnPost writers Sam Brodey and Peter Callaghan from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 23 at Elsie's in Minneapolis. Sam and Peter will share their insights from the campaign trail and take audience questions about the upcoming election and the Minnesota political scene.
This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management with supporting sponsor Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Pre-sale to MinnPost members begins August 9. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on August 10. Admission is free for MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a guest. General tickets to the public are $10. Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent August 9.
