MinnPost Social: 2018 Legislative Preview
If you thought 2017 was bonkers, get a load of what’s in store for the 2018 session of the Minnesota Legislature: confusion over the lieutenant governor, the fallout over sexual harassment allegations, and the possibility there could be a tie in the state Senate.
All of which will be happening amid the specter of a historic 2018 election this November. Indeed, 2018 could make 2017 look like 1957.
To get a better sense of who’s who, what’s what, and how the issues will play out at the Capitol, join MinnPost’s state politics and government reporter Briana Bierschbach from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19 at Elsie's in Minneapolis. She’ll share her insights and take audience questions about the upcoming session, the Minnesota political scene and the big election this fall.
This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Pre-sale to MinnPost members begins Feb. 6. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on Feb. 8.
Admission is free for MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a guest. General tickets to the public are $10. Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent Feb. 6.
Not a member yet? To get your free tickets, become a MinnPost member and contact Development Director Tanner Curl at members@minnpost.com or 612-455-6954.
Events Archive
- February, 2018 (1)
- January, 2018 (1)
- November, 2017 (1)
- October, 2017 (1)
- August, 2017 (1)
- May, 2017 (1)
- April, 2017 (2)
- March, 2017 (1)
- January, 2017 (1)
- November, 2016 (2)
- October, 2016 (2)
- September, 2016 (1)
Most Commented