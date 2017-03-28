MinnPost Social: Covering New Americans in a Polarized America
At a time when immigration issues regularly spark heated political discussions, what's it like to cover immigrant and refugee stories form a local angle? Join MinnPost reporter Ibrahim Hirsi on Tuesday, Mar. 28 to find out. The event will feature Hirsi offering his insights and chronicling his experiences as MinnPost's New Americans reporter, and will also include a question and answer session moderated by MinnPost editor Andrew Putz.
The event is part 2016-17 MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Pre-sale to MinnPost members begins Monday, Mar. 13. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on Wednesday, Mar. 15. Admission is free for MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a guest. General tickets to the public are $10.
Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent Mar. 13 and enter it below. Not a member yet? To get your free tickets, become a MinnPost member and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at members@minnpost.com or 612-455-6954.
