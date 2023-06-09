Did any Democrats vote for a bill to resume federal student loan payments?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

A bill that would have lifted a pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments received support from two Democrats in the U.S. House and two in the U.S. Senate.

House Joint Resolution 45 would have invoked the Congressional Review Act, reversing President Joe Biden’s debt relief policy, which, among other actions, suspended required student loan repayments until 60 days after June 30, 2023.

Biden vetoed the resolution on Wednesday, though the constitutionality of his debt relief program, which includes up to $20,000 of student loan forgiveness, will be determined by the Supreme Court.

Democratic Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Jared Golden of Maine, and Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted in favor, along with Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Both Minnesota Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted against the bill. Minnesota’s four Republican House members voted for the bill, while its four Democratic members voted against it.

