MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

In celebration of Taylor Swift’s Minneapolis performances on June 23 and 24, 2023, the Minnesota Department of Transportation updated electric highway signs with “Taylor Swift related” content for the week, MnDOT spokesperson Anne Meyer confirmed.

One sign read, “Cut off? Don’t get bad blood. Shake it off,” in reference to Swift’s songs “Bad Blood” and “Shake It Off.”

Article continues after advertisement

As part of an initiative launched through the Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths program in 2018, MnDOT displays a new safety message every Monday. A panel of people help determine what messages will be used, which “often have tie-ins to holidays, events, etc.” Meyer said.

MnDOT Message Mondays range from pop culture references to jokes about weather changes.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources: