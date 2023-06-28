Do Minnesota’s public health insurance programs offer mental health coverage?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

MinnesotaCare, a state health care program for Minnesotans with low incomes, covers inpatient and outpatient mental health care, including psychotherapy, as well as hospital and residential services for substance use disorder. Telehealth services are included.

Medical Assistance, Minnesota’s Medicaid program, also covers mental and behavioral health services, and substance use disorder services for adults and children.

Article continues after advertisement

The federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, enacted in 2008 and named after the late Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone, ensures mental health conditions are covered by insurance plans on an equal basis to physical conditions. This affects plan aspects such as cost sharing and other numerical limits on treatment such as annual in-patient day limits.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources:

Article continues after advertisement

Jayne Williamson-Lee is a freelance science journalist who is part of MinnPost’s fact briefs team.