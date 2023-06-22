MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The Department of Justice estimates the Minneapolis Police Department stopped Black people 6.5 times and Native Americans 7.9 times more than white people from 2016 to 2022. The estimates were made based on data of actual stops as compared to the groups’ share of the population.

The investigation also found that officers in predominantly Black or Native neighborhoods tended to initiate more traffic stops than in white neighborhoods. The DOJ found these increased traffic stops were not in response to increased safety needs.

In October 2021, MPD began prohibiting officers from conducting stops for inoperable license plate lights, expired tabs or an item dangling from the rearview mirror (unless it posed a safety risk), while continuing to allow stops for other equipment violations. Overall traffic stops dropped, but racial disparities increased: From 2020 to 2022, Black and Native American drivers and pedestrians were stopped 7.8 and 10 times more, respectively, than their white counterparts.

