Does a new Minnesota workforce-standards council apply only to nursing homes?

Minnesota’s Legislature in 2023 established the Nursing Home Workforce Standards Board with responsibility over wages, benefits and working conditions specifically for nursing home workers.

As part of the omnibus finance bill signed into law on May 24, the board’s new standards will be adopted by August 1, 2024. The board, to be made up of the commissioners of human services, health and labor along with nursing home employers and workers, is required to review previous standards every two years.

The Legislature can set in statute wage and hour standards, along with workplace safety and health standards, and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, also responsible for Occupational Safety and Health statutes, can adopt rules, James Honerman, communications director for the state labor department, told MinnPost via email.

In 2024, California voters will decide on whether to approve a similar bill that would set wages and improve conditions for fast-food workers.

