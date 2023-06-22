During the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Minnesota bars cannot sell alcohol 24 hours a day but are allowed to do so “30 minutes before, during, and 30 minutes after a scheduled broadcast of a live World Cup match.”

The provision that allows for issuing World Cup permits to bars was included in the omnibus liquor bill signed into law on May 22, 2022. The change was set into motion after Wes Burdine, owner of Black Hart in St. Paul, wrote to legislators regarding soccer fans gathering for games broadcasted outside regular bar hours.

Similar legislation in Washington D.C., the Women’s World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2023, was passed permitting bars to stay open 24/7 from July 20 to August 20 and alcohol to be consumed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 a.m. during the tournament.

Jayne Williamson-Lee is a freelance science journalist who is part of MinnPost’s fact briefs team.