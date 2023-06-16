Does Minnesota allow residents to register as ‘X’ or nonbinary on state IDs?

Minnesota identification cards present the options “M” for male, “F” for female and “X” for nonbinary.

When applying for a Minnesota state ID card or driver’s license, applicants do not have to provide medical documentation confirming their sex or any other physical descriptions, including height, weight and eye color.

Minnesota became the sixth state to permit nonbinary designations on state ID in 2018.

As of June 7, 2023, 22 states and the District of Columbia allow residents to select nonbinary as an option on their driver’s licenses, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

In April 2022, the State Department became the first federal agency to offer the “X” gender marker on an identity document when it approved the designation for passports.

