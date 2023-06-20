Has Uber ceased operations in Minnesota outside the Twin Cities?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Uber is continuing its normal operations in Minnesota cities beyond the Twin Cities metro area, according to a company spokesperson.

A bill that would have required digital ride-hailing companies like Uber to set minimum pay rates for drivers was vetoed by Gov. Tim Walz on May 25, 2023. The veto followed a threat from Uber to limit its operations outside the Twin Cities if the bill was signed into law.

Under HF 2369, Twin Cities area trips’ minimum driver compensation would have cost at least $1.45 per mile and an additional $0.34 per minute. Driver compensation for rides outside of the Twin Cities would cost at least $1.25 per mile and $0.34 per minute.

Since it was vetoed, “no service changes were required,” Uber spokesperson Freddi Goldstein wrote in an email to MinnPost. Uber lists Greater Minnesota cities such as Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud as having available service.

Jayne Williamson-Lee is a freelance science journalist who is part of MinnPost’s fact briefs team.