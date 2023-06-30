Have there been a record number of train derailments since Biden took office?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Although his term is not complete, train derailments have not become more frequent since President Biden took office in January 2021.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported 1,103 derailments nationwide in 2021 and 1,184 in 2022. In comparison, derailments averaged 1,277 per year over Trump’s four years in office.

Since 1975, the government’s data show the largest number of derailments occurred in 1978 at 8,764.

Derailments declined significantly after that, though there was a small increase in the early 2000s, peaking in 2004 with 2,435 derailments. Derailments trends have continued to go down since.

In 1978, Minnesota peaked with 249 derailments and trended downward since. Between 1975 and 1984, Minnesota averaged 203 derailments per year and 89 per year between 1985 and 1994.

Minnesota saw 27 derailments in 2022 and 24 in 2021.

A derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year prompted calls for stronger safety rules.

