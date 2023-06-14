Was May 2023 abnormally hot in Minnesota?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

It was the sixth hottest May on record in the state of Minnesota based on data from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, climatologist Pete Boulay of the Minnesota State Climatology Office told MinnPost via email.

Boulay said volunteer weather stations that measure temperature and precipitation across the state are used to arrive at a statewide average. The statewide average temperature reported for May 2023 was 59.3 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal.

For the Twin Cities, it was also the sixth warmest on record with an average temperature of 64.2 degrees, “or 4.7 degrees above normal,” Boulay noted.

