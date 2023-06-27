MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation has no affiliation with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

The tweet by Al Franken mentioning a seat reserved for a child’s Make-a-Wish to catch a halibut “is satire,” Make-a-Wish spokesperson confirmed in an email to MinnPost.

The joke came after ProPublica reported recently that a hedge fund billionaire who has had business before the Supreme Court had flown Alito to Alaska for the trip in 2008. Alito has said he was unaware of the billionaire’s connection to the cases.

