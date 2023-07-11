Are France’s elections conducted using only paper ballots?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

While most municipalities in France use paper ballots, not all do.

Voting by machine is allowed on an experimental basis in France. As of last year, 60 out of 35,000 municipalities held elections via machine.

Article continues after advertisement

Former President Donald Trump suggested in a Las Vegas rally on Saturday that the U.S. should adopt an electoral system like France, which he said was conducted using “all paper ballots with voter ID.”

While not fully true, France generally operates elections the way Trump wants. Mail-in voting has been illegal since 1975, photo identification is required and there is no absentee or early voting allowed.

This fact brief, originally published by The Nevada Independent, is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources: