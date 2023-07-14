Are nearly 15% of the new Minnesota State Fair foods pickle items?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

Six of the 41, or 14.6% of the Minnesota State Fair food items are pickle-centric this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Offerings include pickle cheese curd tacos at Ritchie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, pickle lemonade at Nordic Waffles, mango-infused pickles at Soul Bowl, pickle lemonade paletas at Hamline Church Dining Hall, pickle fries at Mike’s Hamburgers, and St. Paul pickle fudge at Wow Fudge.A few other items contain pickles: Walleye Fritter Pops, which have dill pickle relish, the Sota-cuterie Board, which includes pickles, and the Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog, which is served with pickle slices.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.